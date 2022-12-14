Bills GM: Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Not Ruled out After Cole Beasley Contract

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills coaxing Cole Beasley out of retirement will not prevent them from pursuing Odell Beckham Jr., general manager Brandon Beane told reporters Wednesday.

"We haven't closed any doors. We had a good visit," Beane said.

Beckham has met with the Bills, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants as he explores his NFL return. The three-time Pro Bowler is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI and is not expected to play during the regular season.

"I haven't made a decision, and for me, I would like to be in a stable environment, get up at 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks, and then let's talk about it," Beckham said last Thursday on TNF in the Shop. "I've played football for a long time. I'm not saying that I couldn't step in and play regular season, but I don't see the point. I really don't. I would rather play when the pressure is on."

Beckham has torn the ACL in his left knee twice in as many seasons. His journey back to the field is bound to be fraught, and it's noteworthy that none of the teams that met with Beckham appears determined to sign him immediately.

It's possible, not likely at this juncture, that Beckham winds up waiting until the free-agency period of this upcoming offseason to sign a new deal. Even if he were to sign with a team during the playoffs, there's no guarantee he would be in football shape or effective. The 30-year-old has not made a Pro Bowl since 2016 and has not topped 1,000 yards receiving since 2019.

Beasley played the previous three seasons in Buffalo before a brief two-game stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in 2022. Signing him makes a ton of logical sense, given he already knows the playbook and has a built-in chemistry with Josh Allen.

Buffalo has also struggled to replicate Beasley's consistency in the slot with Isaiah McKenzie, who has recorded 38 receptions for 380 yards and five total touchdowns this season.