Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Positional Overview, Guide and Advice

1. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. HOU)

2. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. WAS)

3. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at IND)

4. Josh Jacobs, LV (at PIT)

5. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at MIN)

6. Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. NYG)

7. Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. NO)

8. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. CIN)

9. Aaron Jones, GB (at MIA)

10. Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. PHI)

11. Miles Sanders, PHI (at DAL)

12. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. PHI)

13. Alvin Kamara, NO (at CLE)

14. Kenneth Walker, SEA (at KC)

15. James Conner, ARI (vs. TB)

16. Joe Mixon, CIN (at NE)

17. Najee Harris, PIT (vs. LV)

18. Travis Etienne, JAX (at NYJ)

19. Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. SEA)

20. J.K. Dobbins, BAL (vs. ATL)

21. David Montgomery, CHI (vs. BUF)

22. Latavius Murray, DEN (at ARI)

23. D'Andre Swift, DET (at CAR)

24. Leonard Fournette, TB (at ARI)

25. Rachaad White, TB (at ARI)

26. Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. SEA)

27. Raheem Mostert, TB (at ARI)

28. Jamaal Williams, DET (at CAR)

29. AJ Dillon, GB (at MIA)

30. Tyler Allgeier, ATL (at BAL)

31. D'Onta Foreman, CAR (vs. DET)

32. Zonovan Knight, NYJ (vs. JAX)

33. Cam Akers, LAR (vs. DEN)

34. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS (at SF)

35. Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (at BAL)

36. Antonio Gibson, WAS (at SF)

Derrick Henry has been red-hot with over 100 yards and a touchdown in each of his last two games and now faces the worst run defense in the NFL in the Houston Texans. Henry has topped 200 rushing yards in four straight games against Houston, including his 219 yards and two scores in Week 8.

If you have Henry on your roster, that might be enough to win the week alone.

There will be tougher lineup decisions along the way, but you can trust both Dallas Cowboys running backs as Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott continue to produce at a high level each week.

Temper expectations for Joe Mixon, who hasn't scored since his five-touchdown outburst in Week 9 and now has a tough matchup against the New England Patriots. You still don't bench him unless you have better options, but he could struggle to get into the end zone.

Jerick McKinnon cannot be ignored after emerging as the league's best fantasy running back the last two weeks with 256 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. He had 18 touches last week and the Chiefs clearly trust him in big moments, which should lead to another big game against the Seattle Seahawks.

J.K. Dobbins has also proved to be trustworthy after a second straight game with 120 rushing yards. Even if not fully healthy, the talent is there to go with plenty of opportunity in the Baltimore Ravens attack.

When making your final lineup decisions, it's important to know the player's role within the offense.

Latavius Murray has become a true starting running back for the Denver Broncos, getting enough touches to keep him in fantasy lineups. Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White are splitting work, keeping each of them lower in the rankings. Fournette gets the slight edge as the more likely to score a touchdown.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Falcons could be too difficult to trust at this stage.

Tyler Allgeier is coming off a huge game (139 rushing yards and a touchdown), but he hadn't topped 60 yards in any of the previous four games. Without much of a passing-game role, he could return to low numbers in Week 16 while Cordarrelle Patterson takes over in the backfield.

It would be best to avoid the situation if there are other options.