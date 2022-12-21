Logan Paul at Crown Jewel and the Most OMG WWE and AEW Performances of the Year

3 of 10

There are not many who can go word-for-word on the mic with MJF. He is a silver-tongued, verbal assassin who has made even the best talkers in the business look like amateurs through his ability to spit insults on the mic.

Then, he ran up against "Absolute" Ricky Starks, a charismatic young star who, like him, is one of the pillars of AEW's future.

Seven days from a world title clash with the scarf-wearing villain, Starks verbally decimated MJF, ripping him for his desperation to be "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. A classic heel, MJF responded with a low blow, knowing he had nothing to combat the words coming out of his top contender's mouth.

It was a watershed moment for Starks, who had been touted as the future for so long, but whose creative support had not measured up to that point. Given the opportunity to showcase his strengths, he proved he could go word-for-word with the best in the business and won the fans over in the process.

Some will argue that individual matches like the Dog Collar Match between FTR and The Briscoes or any of the Best of Seven Series matches for the AEW World Trios Championship should be on this list somewhere but neither of those matches had the potential long-term effect that Starks' performance on the mic did here.

In terms of him and his benefit to AEW moving forward, this was a breakthrough moment and the OMG elements from that trump the typically great in-ring action we expect from those involved in the aforementioned matches.