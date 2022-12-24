Top Storylines for 2022 NBA Christmas Day Matchups

2 of 5

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

LeBron James and Luka Dončić have faced each other eight times (including one Christmas Day game in 2020). The latter seems like the league's likeliest successor to the former's throne, and that's not just a nod to Dončić's production.

He's not the athlete LeBron was in his prime, but the 6'7", 230-pound Dončić is a similar size to the 6'9", 250-pound King, plays point forward and is as good as anyone at creating offense from scratch and spraying out to shooters on the perimeter.

It's why their matchups have been appointment viewing in the past and remain so this Christmas.

So far, James is 6-2 against Luka, and he's winning the individual statistical battle too.

But Luka has certainly closed the gap in recent years. And with Anthony Davis out because of a foot injury for the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka's Dallas Mavericks should be favored to win on Sunday.

If they do, and Dončić outplays his legendary predecessor, this has the potential to feel like another passing-of-the-torch moment.