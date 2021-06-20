X

    Devin Booker Says 'Suns in 4' Fan from Viral Video Is a 'Pretty Wholesome Guy'

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 20, 2021

    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    Devin Booker spoke with reporters Saturday about reaching out to the Phoenix Suns fan who was seen fighting with Denver Nuggets fans during Game 3 at Ball Arena in a now-infamous video.

    Booker caught a glimpse of the altercation—during which Nick McKellar threw punches at a Nuggets fan then shouted "Suns in four"—and tweeted a request for McKellar's contact info.

    Once he got it, Booker sent McKellar a signed jersey and tickets to the upcoming conference finals against the Los Angeles Clippers.

    "I just said what's up," Booker said. "I watched the whole video. I didn't expect it to turn out to everything it is, but he's going to be at the game. We're looking forward to it. He's highly spirited for his team. You can go down the line and say if it was self-defense or not. If you watch the full video, he's a pretty wholesome guy that had no wrong intention and was forced and put in that situation."

    It's certainly an interesting time to see NBA players reward violent fan behavior. The opening games of the postseason saw multiple teams across the league eject fans and offer public apologies for the fans' abusive actions toward players and other fans alike.

    That led the league to reaffirm its code of conduct policy.

