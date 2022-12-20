X

    Rams' Aaron Donald, Packers' Jaire Alexander Named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

    Doric SamDecember 20, 2022

    KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 27: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams walks off the field after a defensive interception in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
    David Eulitt/Getty Images

    Ahead of Monday night's game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams, the NFL announced that each team had a player selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

    Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander were the first players revealed to be members of the NFC side. The full Pro Bowl Games rosters will be unveiled Wednesday.

    Donald will not play Monday because of an ankle injury. He has recorded 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 11 games.

    Donald has been selected to nine Pro Bowls, earning the honor every year since he was drafted No. 13 overall in 2014. He didn't participate in the 2022 Pro Bowl because the Rams made it to Super Bowl LVI, and they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals for their second Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

    Alexander will make his second Pro Bowl appearance thanks to a bounce-back performance. After an injury-marred 2021, the 25-year-old has returned to form with 48 tackles, 12 passes defended and a career-high four interceptions through 12 games.

    The 2023 Pro Bowl will be unlike any other, as it will feature a flag football game with squads coached by Peyton and Eli Manning. Leading up to the contest, the 2023 Pro Bowl Games will include various challenges and competitions among players.

    The Pro Bowl game will be held Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

