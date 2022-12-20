John Harbaugh Shows Support for Greg Roman as Fans Call for Ravens OC to Be Fired

AP Photo/Gail Burton

The fans who want Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman to be fired won't be getting their wish right now.

Head coach John Harbaugh declined to entertain any questions Monday about whether he plans to reshuffle his coaching staff.

"We're not getting into all that. I mean, you guys can talk about all that and I respect that. I love the fans talking about everything they can talk about. We're together man. We're a team. We're spending all of our time getting ready for the Atlanta Falcons with every ounce of energy and fiber we got with a bunch of very, very good people at what they do, who understand everything about our team better than anybody else possibly could. You know the end of the bar talk conversation is for the people sitting at the end of the bar."

Some within the fanbase are clearly fed up. Pieces of paper calling for Roman's firing were littered outside of the team facility in Owings Mills, Maryland. Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser shared a video of the scene before deleting it.

"When stuff like that happens, you communicate with one another, and you find out there's really not much there, in terms of what people are thinking and all that," Harbaugh told reporters of the situation. "I could go on a social media rant, but I don't know why anybody lives there."

The scrutiny toward Roman has steadily intensified as the season has gone on, and the performance of the offense since a Week 10 bye is doing little to help his cause.

The Ravens are 3-2 over that stretch but scored more than 16 points just once. From Week 11 on, they've been averaging 328.2 yards per game.

Some of that is related to Lamar Jackson's knee injury. The 2019 MVP exited a Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos after playing 10 snaps and hasn't returned to the field. Tyler Huntley has been running the offense in his stead.

But it's also true the Ravens offense hasn't returned to the heights it enjoyed when Jackson was shredding opposing defenses three seasons ago. Baltimore ranked first in offensive efficiency that year, per Football Outsiders, and then fell to 11th in 2020 and 17th in 2021.

If anything, Jackson's injury has reinforced how dependent upon his individual brilliance the team has become.

Especially for a team that's on pace to make the playoffs, firing or demoting a top coordinator would reek of desperation. For better or worse, it seems unlikely that Roman will be going anywhere.

Should the current trend continue, Harbaugh might have a difficult decision on his hands, though.