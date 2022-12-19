X

    Tom Browning Dies at Age 62; Former Reds SP Won 1990 World Series, Threw Perfect Game

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 19, 2022

    DENVER, CO - JULY 11: Cincinnati Reds club rep Tom Browning looks on during the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft at Bellco Theater at Colorado Convention Center on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning died on Monday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky. He was 62.

    Boone County Sheriff's Office @BooneSheriffKY

    We regret the error regarding the incorrect day. It has been corrected. <a href="https://t.co/fUkNRV9AjQ">pic.twitter.com/fUkNRV9AjQ</a>

    The Reds released the following statement:

    Cincinnati Reds @Reds

    <a href="https://t.co/rNwN7A9n7U">pic.twitter.com/rNwN7A9n7U</a>

    His former teammate, Barry Larkin, was among those who paid their respects to Browning after learning of his death:

    Barry Larkin @BarryLarkin

    RIP my friend Mr. Perfect Tom Browning. We shared some great times as well as the same birthdate 4/28. You will be missed

    Pat Kelsey @patkelsey

    34 years

    Bob Rotruck @BobRotruck

    One of my favorite players of all-time. RIP Tom Browning.<br><br>July 7, 1993 - Browning epically sneaked out of Wrigley Field when he wasn't playing...and joined fans on the rooftop across the street while in full uniform. Manager Davey Johnson fined him $500. <a href="https://t.co/outaZugZz1">pic.twitter.com/outaZugZz1</a>

    Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1

    RIP Tom Browning 💔<a href="https://t.co/Fr9WweNeFG">pic.twitter.com/Fr9WweNeFG</a>

    greg swindell @GregSwindell

    RIP Puggy. Wow sad news on Tom Browning.

    Jim Bowden⚾️🏈 @JimBowdenGM

    RIP Tom Browning.He had the best 84-86 mph high spin rate 4-seam fastball at the top of zone of any LH pitcher of his era.He threw a perfect game,won a World Championship,sat in the Wrigley Field stands during a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Reds?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Reds</a> game &amp; took part himself during his own contract negotiations.

    Jon Weisman @jonweisman

    Farewell, Tom Browning. Man.

    Brown spent 12 seasons in Major League Baseball between the Reds (1984-94) and Kansas City Royals (1995), finishing his career 123-90 with a 3.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 1,000 strikeouts.

    He was an All-Star in the 1991 season and won a title with the Reds in the 1990 campaign. He also finished as the runner-up for the NL Rookie of the Year award in 1985 and was sixth in the Cy Young voting that year after going 20-9.

    His career highlight came in 1988 when he threw a perfect game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the 12th perfect game in MLB history. He struck out seven in the game, beating the team that would go on to win the World Series that year. It remains the only perfect game in Reds' history, and one of 23 in MLB history.

    He was dubbed Mr. Perfect after that performance, a nickname he found somewhat amusing.

    "I was only perfect for an hour and 52 minutes," he wrote in the book Tom Browning's Tales From the Reds Dugout (h/t Joe Cox of SABR.org). "Most of the other time, I was imperfect—and stubborn, immature, and even a bit of a wiseass."

    But forever a part of Cincinnati history.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.