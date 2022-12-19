5-Star QB Recruit Dante Moore Flips Commitment from Oregon to Chip Kelly, UCLA

Photo credit: 247Sports

Highly touted quarterback prospect Dante Moore has flipped his commitment from Oregon to UCLA.

"I went on a visit to UCLA," Moore told Pete Thamel of ESPN. "I talked to God and my people and really within myself. I knew that UCLA was the right move for me."

Moore previously committed to Oregon in July, but he visited the Bruins earlier this month, and it helped sway his decision.

Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham had also been Moore's primary recruiter at Oregon, but he left to become head coach at Arizona State.

The 5-star recruit is considered the No. 3 overall player in the 2023 class by 247Sports, behind only fellow quarterbacks Arch Manning and Nicholaus Iamaleava.

Moore put up incredible numbers at Martin Luther King High School in Detroit, totaling 135 passing touchdowns across four seasons as a varsity starter. He had 32 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions as a senior while leading his team to a second straight Michigan state championship.

He led his team to a 40-11 record as a starter, reaching the state finals three times in four years.

The incoming freshman will look to continue the success with UCLA, which is trending in the right direction after a slow start under head coach Chip Kelly. The squad won just 10 total games from 2018 to 2020 before going 8-4 in 2021.

The Bruins went 9-3 this season and will compete in the Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh, the team's first bowl appearance since 2017 (the 2021 Holiday Bowl was canceled due to COVID-19).

Moore also enters a quarterback room that won't have much experience after losing senior Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Washington transfer Ethan Garbers has seen minimal playing time as a backup, totaling 79 pass attempts in two seasons.

It could lead to early playing time for UCLA's latest addition.

Kelly also gets a major recruiting win over a conference rival and his former team, where he coached from 2009 to 2012.

Oregon will at least have some continuity at quarterback after Bo Nix announced he will return for the 2023 season.