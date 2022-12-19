Packers Rumors: Sammy Watkins Released Before Week 15 vs. Rams; Will Go on Waivers

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, but they reportedly made a move ahead of the contest at Lambeau Field.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFC North team released wide receiver Sammy Watkins. The Clemson product will go on waivers as a result.

Green Bay signed Watkins to a one-year deal this offseason as it overhauled the wide receiver position.

Its most notable move was trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, but it also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling to free agency and drafted Christian Watson in the second round. Watson has emerged in the second half of the season with eight total touchdowns in his last four games.

As for Watkins, he went on injured reserve in September with a hamstring setback and has not been much of a factor all year.

He has just 13 catches for 206 yards and zero touchdowns in nine games, and the Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears before his injury was the only time he went over 47 yards in a single game.

The lack of production comes after the 29-year-old posted career-low numbers across the board in 2021 for the Baltimore Ravens with 27 catches for 394 yards and one touchdown.

Perhaps another team will take a chance on Watkins considering there was a time when he was a dangerous offensive weapon. His best individual season came in 2015 when he tallied 60 catches for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns as a member of the Buffalo Bills.

Yet he hasn't been able to replicate those totals in subsequent stops on the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Ravens and Packers and heads to waivers as the 2022 season approaches the final push ahead of the playoffs.