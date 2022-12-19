CBB Player Phil Urban Dies at Age 20 from Shooting at Nature Preserve in New Jersey

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Phil Urban, a college basketball player at Post University in Connecticut, was shot and killed Saturday at a New Jersey nature preserve, per Marlene Lenthang of NBC News.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said the shooting is under investigation by the county's homicide task force and the Hopewell Township Police Department.

A preliminary investigation showed Urban had arranged to meet an acquaintance at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve and was "was shot at some point during the encounter."

He was found "slumped over" in a car and was transported to a medical center, where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

"Philip modeled the attributes of leadership, commitment and hard work on the court and in the classroom," Post University CEO and president John L. Hopkins said in a statement. "We hope that his family, friends and those affected by his passing will find strength during this extremely difficult time."

The 20-year-old was in his first year with Post University after joining from the Pennington School in April:

The native of Manalapan, New Jersey, had appeared in four games this season, totaling 10 minutes of playing time.

The Eagles defeated Florida Southern College on Saturday in Lakeland, Florida, but Sunday's scheduled game against Barry University was canceled. The team's next game is Dec. 29 against Assumption University at home in Waterbury, Connecticut.