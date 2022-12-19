Red Sox Rumors: Rafael Devers, Boston Are 'Galaxies Apart' in Contract Negotiations

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox will have to watch Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts in different uniforms during the 2023 season, and another star may soon be on the way out.

Third baseman Rafael Devers is set for free agency following the upcoming campaign, and Joon Lee of ESPN reported that he and the Red Sox are "galaxies apart" when it comes to contract negotiations.

As of Monday, Devers' camp expects him to be a free agent after his contract expires.

