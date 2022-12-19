X

    Red Sox Rumors: Rafael Devers, Boston Are 'Galaxies Apart' in Contract Negotiations

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 19, 2022

    BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 5: Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on October 5, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
    Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

    Boston Red Sox will have to watch Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts in different uniforms during the 2023 season, and another star may soon be on the way out.

    Third baseman Rafael Devers is set for free agency following the upcoming campaign, and Joon Lee of ESPN reported that he and the Red Sox are "galaxies apart" when it comes to contract negotiations.

    As of Monday, Devers' camp expects him to be a free agent after his contract expires.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.