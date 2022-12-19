Karim Benzema Retires from International Play After France's Loss in World Cup

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Real Madrid and France star Karim Benzema has announced his retirement from international football after France's defeat to Argentina in the World Cup final.

"I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I'm proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending," Benzema said, via Colin Millar of the Mirror.

The 35-year-old made the France squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup, but he suffered a thigh injury in training and was ruled out for the tournament. Though he was not replaced on the roster, he did not stay with the team and chose not to attend Sunday's final.

