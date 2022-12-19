X

    Nuggets' Nikola Jokić Wows Ja Morant, Twitter with Monster Triple-Double vs. Hornets

    Doric SamDecember 19, 2022

    Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic gestures after being clled for a foul in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    Throughout the early part of the 2022-23 season, the NBA MVP conversation has centered on players like Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Dallas Mavericks phenom Luka Dončić.

    It seemed like Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić was being left out of the discussion, but his performance on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets reminded everyone why he was named MVP in each of the past two seasons.

    Jokić had a monster triple-double with 40 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists to propel the Nuggets to a 119-115 win at Ball Arena. The 27-year-old grabbed 20 boards in the first half alone and shot 13-of-26 from the field in the victory. It was his second 40-point outing in his past three games.

    NBA Twitter was blown away by Jokić's performance on Sunday:

    Ja Morant @JaMorant

    jokic stats is crayo

    Rick Kamla @RickKamlaSports

    Jokic just had 40-27-10. He is very much alive for an MVP threepeat. 🤯 <a href="https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SiriusXMNBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/bettornetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bettornetwork</a>

    Nuggets' Nikola Jokić Wows Ja Morant, Twitter with Monster Triple-Double vs. Hornets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NBA @NBA

    Nikola Jokic put up historic numbers in the Nuggets win tonight.<br><br>40 PTS<br>27 REB<br>10 AST<br>2 STL<br><br>He's the first player to record 40+ PTS, 25+ REB, and 10+ AST in a game since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968. <a href="https://t.co/JfKjl9Ngi6">pic.twitter.com/JfKjl9Ngi6</a>

    Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

    Nikola Jokic finishes the night with<br><br>40 points<br>27 rebounds<br>10 assists<br>2 steals<br><br>Some good contributions from the role guys but the 2x MVP is carrying this Nuggets team right now.

    Mike Singer @msinger

    Nikola Jokic: 40 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season.<br><br>The Nuggets win, and needed everything Joker gave them.

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    Nikola Jokic finishes with a 40-27-10 line. <br><br>Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player in NBA history to have as many points, rebounds and assists in a game. He did it four times. <a href="https://t.co/pHS258B7K4">https://t.co/pHS258B7K4</a> <a href="https://t.co/T06Fp88tty">pic.twitter.com/T06Fp88tty</a>

    Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

    40 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists for Nikola Jokic tonight. Anything is possible.

    KENNY BEECHAM @KOT4Q

    Jokic is simply dominating

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Jokic last 5 games: <br><br>40 PTS | 27 REB | 10 AST<br>25 PTS | 11 REB | 8 AST<br>43 PTS | 14 REB | 8 AST <br>31 PTS | 12 REB | 14 AST <br>33 PTS | 10 REB | 9 AST<br><br>Building a strong MVP case. <a href="https://t.co/w3OXKPBbXo">pic.twitter.com/w3OXKPBbXo</a>

    Shane Young @YoungNBA

    Really hope Nikola Jokić wins a third consecutive MVP. There was so much negativity surrounding his last two seasons and pure ignorance when the discussion turned into "advanced stats are stupid, watch the game" nonsense.<br><br>He's one of the most impactful bigs ever, full stop.

    Guru @DrGuru_

    Jokic might win his 3rd MVP in a row

    The Nuggets opened the month of December with three straight losses, leading many to question whether they can compete against the elite teams in the Western Conference. However, Denver has reeled off wins in four of its past five games, and Jokić has been a major reason why.

    After a somewhat slow start to the season, the Serbian seems to have found a groove in recent weeks. During this month, he's averaging 29.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists on 63.0 percent shooting from the field.

    Jokić will look to keep up his dominance when the Nuggets (18-11) host the Memphis Grizzlies (19-10) in a marquee primetime matchup on Tuesday night.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.