Venus Williams to Compete in 2023 Australian Open After Being Awarded Wild-Card Entry

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Venus Williams isn't done pursuing an Australian Open title.

The WTA announced Sunday that the legend will participate in 2023's first Grand Slam tournament as a main-draw wild card. It will be her 22nd appearance in the tournament since she made her debut in 1998.

"I am very excited to be returning to Melbourne to compete at the Australian Open in January," Williams said.

"I've been competing in the country for over 20 years now, and the Australian community has always supported me wholeheartedly. It will be an honor to play for the fans again, and I'm looking forward to making more memories at the tournament this year."

There was a time when the world's former No. 1 player was a threat to win any event she entered, but she played just four tournaments in 2022. That lack of playing time means she is currently ranked 1,007th.

Yet there is no doubting Williams' stature as one of the sport's most notable legends.

The American is a seven-time Grand Slam champion with five of the titles coming at Wimbledon and two coming at the U.S. Open. While she is yet to win the Australian Open, she reached the final in 2003 and again 14 years later in 2017.

She has also been to the quarterfinals or better nine different times.

Venus lost to her sister in each of the two finals she made, although she won't have to worry about such a result this time around since Serena is now retired.

Next year's tournament is set to start on Jan. 16 at Melbourne Park.