Damian Lillard Says He's 2nd-Best Shooter in NBA History After Stephen Curry

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Everyone knows Stephen Curry is the best shooter in NBA history, but Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard believes he is the second-best after passing the 18,000 point mark in Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets.

Lillard said, via Casey Holdahl of the team's website:

"I always see stuff on social media where they talk about the greatest shooters of all-time and they always act like it's just crazy for people to mention me. I think for how many threes I've made, for how consistent I make them, the level of difficulty that I shoot threes with over years and years and years, I just think it's kind of crazy people don't mention me in those discussions.

"Obviously I think Steph is the greatest ever, but I think after him, I don't see why I'm not clear-cut in that discussion, not just by makes, but how I shoot it, how I make tough ones all the time, how easy I shoot the ball. I'm looking forward to keep climbing that list so once I get up there in that top two, top three, I'm curious to see what people will say about me as a shooter at that point."

Lillard is certainly up there among some of the best shooters in league history. But saying he's the second-best shooter might be an overstatement, especially when considering the likes of Ray Allen, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Reggie Miller, Larry Bird and others.

That said, Lillard's impact is undeniable. In 18 games this season, he's averaging 28.3 points while shooting 45.1 percent from the floor and 39.8 percent from deep.