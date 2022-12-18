Fans Heartbroken for Kylian Mbappé After France's World Cup Loss to Messi, Argentina

Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Do any of us even fully understand what we just saw?

In what may be remembered as the greatest soccer match ever played—given the stakes, maybe the greatest sporting event ever contested, period—Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties, after the match finished 3-3 after extra time.

There was something fitting about the hat trick from the most ascendant young star in the game, Kylian Mbappé, only being bested by the greatest player to ever step foot on a football pitch, Lionel Messi, and the brace he provided.

The enduring memory of this match will be Messi and Argentina's triumph. But football Twitter was nonetheless stunned by the brilliance of Mbappé, even in defeat, with many heartbroken on behalf of the French superstar:

Neither team deserved to lose this match. At various points, it seemed both sides were in full control.

Most of the game in regulation belonged to Argentina, as they took a 2-0 first-half lead and seemed in complete control of the proceedings. France didn't even get off so much as a shot until the 71st minute.

But then there was Mbappé. In a brilliant, breathless 97 seconds, Mbappé turned this game on its head.

To extra time we would go.

And yet again, there was the GOAT, Messi, trying desperately to will his country over the line for the first time since Diego Maradona did so in 1986.

"Anything you can do, I can do better," came the reply, as Mbappé scored yet again from the spot to pull France even one last time.

Finally, extra time drained away and it was time for the always cruel penalties. Messi and Mbappé stepped up first for their sides and, to the surprise of absolutely no one, each scored.

Now, their fates were out of their hands. Glory would be decided by their teammates. Glory would belong to Argentina on Sunday.

But nobody will forget the performance of a 23-year-old Mbappé in his second World Cup final. Only the GOAT could keep him and France from repeating as the champion.

Soon enough, Mbappé alone will rule this sport. Messi made sure it would have to wait for at least one more day.