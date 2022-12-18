World Cup Final Results 2022: Top Highlights, Stats and Man of the Match

Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Lionel Messi can finally be called a World Cup champion.

Messi scored twice and converted a penalty in one of the most epic soccer games anyone has ever watched.

Messi and Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final over France on penalties.

Argentina captured the penalty shootout by a 4-2 margin. Messi made the first penalty, Emiliano Martinez made a save in the second round and France's Aurelien Tchouameni missed in the third round of penalties.

Gonzalo Montiel won the penalty shootout for Argentina in the fourth round with a shot into the bottom-left corner of the net.

Montiel's game-winning penalty kick finished one of the most chaotic and exciting World Cup finals that has ever been played.

Argentina appeared to have full control of the contest thanks to a pair of first-half goals from Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.

Messi became the first man to score in all four knockout round games of a single World Cup with his penalty in the 23rd minute.

Di Maria padded the lead with a finish off a beautiful team move that started in Argentina's own half.

France did not attempt a single shot until the 71st minute, but that did not matter to the sequence of events that followed.

The Albiceleste were cruising until they conceded a penalty in the 80th minute.

Kylian Mbappe finished off the penalty and unleashed 40 minutes of madness across the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Mbappe delivered a remarkable finish one minute later to level the contest at two goals apiece and eventually send the match into extra time.

Messi and Argentina thought it had the World Cup locked up again in extra time, when the 35-year-old finished off a chaotic sequence in front of Hugo Lloris in the French net.

But then again Mbappe struck from the penalty spot. France was rightfully handed a penalty kick off a handball in the box 10 minutes after Messi's second goal.

Mbappe's hat trick pushed him ahead of Messi into first place in the Golden Boot race with seven goals.

That was a small consolation for the French superstar after losing in his second World Cup final.

France finished with four shots on target despite failing to do anything in the final third in the first 70 minutes. Martinez made a single save for Argentina.

Argentina put 10 of its 21 shots on target. The Albiceleste won the possession battle by six percent and finished with one more corner than France.

Messi was the Man of the Match for Argentina for his pair of goal contributions.

He has won a major tournament title in each of the last two years with Argentina. He won his first Copa America in 2021 and now he has a World Cup title to add to his illustrious resume.