Former Alabama CB Khyree Jackson Commits to Oregon Transfer amid Bowl Season

Icon Sportswire

Former Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Khyree Jackson announced Sunday that he has committed to the Oregon Ducks.

Jackson spent his entire collegiate career at Alabama. He's entering his fifth-year senior season and his final year of eligibility.

Jackson is the third player to commit to the Ducks through the transfer portal, joining former Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs and former Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden.

Coming out of high school, Jackson played for two junior colleges in Texas and Mississippi. While playing for East Mississippi Community College in 2020, Jackson's draft stock rose significantly and he eventually earned a four-star prospect rating.

Although Jackson committed to Alabama out of EMCC, he received offers from Oregon, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma and many others.

During his first season with the Crimson Tide in 2021, Jackson appeared in just four games, posting seven tackles and two pass breakups. He struggled to gain consistent playing time at one of the United States' top collegiate programs, and that continued in 2022.

This season, Jackson appeared in just nine games, posting seven tackles and one tackle for a loss. He was suspended for the team's final three games for unknown reasons.

The arrival of Jackson in Eugene couldn't have come at a better time for the Ducks, which are set to lose top cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who has declared for the 2023 NFL draft.

The Ducks finished the 2022 season with a 9-3 record, fourth in the Pac-12 behind USC, Washington and Utah. They'll get the opportunity to tack on another win in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 against North Carolina.