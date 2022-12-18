Celtics' Al Horford Fined $25K for 'Excessive Contact' on Magic's Mo Wagner

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA announced Sunday it fined Boston Celtics star Al Horford $25,000 for "unnecessary and excessive contact" to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner.

Horford was ejected in the third quarter of Boston's 117-109 loss to the Magic on Friday after being assessed with a Flagrant-2 foul. He was jostling for position with Wagner on an inbounds play when he swung his right elbow toward Wagner's groin.

