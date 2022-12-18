X

    Celtics' Al Horford Fined $25K for 'Excessive Contact' on Magic's Mo Wagner

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 18, 2022

    BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 27: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the game against the Washington Wizards on November 27, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    The NBA announced Sunday it fined Boston Celtics star Al Horford $25,000 for "unnecessary and excessive contact" to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner.

    NBA Communications @NBAPR

    The following has been announced by the NBA: <a href="https://t.co/WwLIQfh3T7">pic.twitter.com/WwLIQfh3T7</a>

    Horford was ejected in the third quarter of Boston's 117-109 loss to the Magic on Friday after being assessed with a Flagrant-2 foul. He was jostling for position with Wagner on an inbounds play when he swung his right elbow toward Wagner's groin.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Al Horford got ejected for elbowing Moe Wagner below the belt 😳 <a href="https://t.co/cLZOcmVFbB">pic.twitter.com/cLZOcmVFbB</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.