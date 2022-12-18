Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: NBA Execs Feel Wizards Need to Get Out of Star's Contract

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Bradley Beal might only be one year into his five-year, $251 million supermax extension, but some are already positing the Washington Wizards should consider moving on from their top star.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported on his Lowe Post podcast he canvassed some opinions about Beal's trade value as it relates to a package of Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook and draft picks.

Lowe said at the 21:26 mark that some bristled at the idea, but others believe Washington should accept whatever package it can get in order to shed Beal's contract from its payroll.

The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported Beal is one of three notable names the Lakers have considered in an "ultimate pie-in-the-sky scenario."

