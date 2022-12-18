X

    Mr. Olympia 2022 Results: Winner, Highlights, Prize Money and Twitter Reaction

    Hadi Choopan is the 2022 Mr. Olympia after winning the bodybuilding title Saturday night in Las Vegas.

    GENERATION IRON @GenerationIron

    Hadi Choopan 2022 MR OLYMPIA <a href="https://t.co/3sCQpmyCnF">pic.twitter.com/3sCQpmyCnF</a>

    Choopan earned $400,000 for his win, becoming the first Iranian competitor ever to take the top prize at this event.

    Here are the final results and payouts in the men's open division, via Barbend.

    1. Hadi Choopan - $400,000 
    2. Derek Lunsford - $150,000
    3. Nick Walker - $100,000
    4. Brandon Curry - $40,000
    5. Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay - $30,000

    Elssbiay was one of the names to watch heading into the event as the two-time defending champion. "Big Ramy" was looking to become the eighth person ever to win three Mr. Olympia titles, with six others winning at least three in a row.

    Instead, it was Coopan who impressed the judges on Saturday:

    GENERATION IRON @GenerationIron

    Hadi Choopan graces the Olympia 2022 stage. <a href="https://t.co/Se59TdZvAf">pic.twitter.com/Se59TdZvAf</a>

    APcom - AntrenmanProgrami.com @Antrenmancom

    Hadi Choopan <br><br>📽gilcoproductions<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/antrenman?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#antrenman</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/antrenmanprogrami?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#antrenmanprogrami</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/apcom?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#apcom</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bodybuilding?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bodybuilding</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fitness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fitness</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/workout?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#workout</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vucutgelistirme?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vucutgelistirme</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/spor?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#spor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/saglik?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#saglik</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fit?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fit</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/turkiye?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#turkiye</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Turkey?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Turkey</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mrolympia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mrolympia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mrolympia2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mrolympia2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/olympia22?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#olympia22</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Olympia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Olympia</a> <a href="https://t.co/ruJSwv1IOB">pic.twitter.com/ruJSwv1IOB</a>

    Iran International English @IranIntl_En

    Iranian bodybuilder Hadi Choopan has taken the prestigious crown of Mr. Olympia 2022 in a fierce competition held in Las Vegas, entering the small but elite list of Olympia champions. The defending champion, Big Ramy from Egypt, fell to fifth place. <a href="https://t.co/W4u2WZFKbV">pic.twitter.com/W4u2WZFKbV</a>

    JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN

    Much was made about the Iranian men's soccer team's show of support for Iranian women. The man just named the new Mr. Olympia moments ago — Hadi Choopan — is from Iran and just dedicated his victory to the women of Iran.

    Mind Muscle Project @mindmusclepro

    Well deserved victory for the "Persian wolf" Hadi Choopan at Mr Olympia 2022.<br><br>The bloke is a class act. Dedicated his victory to all women in Iran. <a href="https://t.co/EcS37TVlYf">pic.twitter.com/EcS37TVlYf</a>

    The performance was enough to climb the standings and finish in first place.

    Choopan had qualified for Mr. Olympia in each of the last three years, earning two third-place finishes and one-fourth place, but his showing this week helped him finally take home the crown.

    Derek Lunsford also performed well for a surprise second-place finish, especially doing well in the pre-judging on Friday.

    GENERATION IRON @GenerationIron

    Derek Lunsford is becoming the talk of Olympia 2022. Everyone is praising his incredible transition from 212 to Men's Open. Y'all agree? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/generationiron?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#generationiron</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/olympia2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#olympia2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dereklunsford?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dereklunsford</a> <a href="https://t.co/qV3nmqVCIU">pic.twitter.com/qV3nmqVCIU</a>

    Lunsford won the 212 Olympia a year ago before moving into the open competition this year, and he proved he was up to the task.

    Choopan was still the competition's biggest star and should be a top contender to win more titles in the future.

