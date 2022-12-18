Mr. Olympia 2022 Results: Winner, Highlights, Prize Money and Twitter Reaction

Mr. Olympia 2022 Results: Winner, Highlights, Prize Money and Twitter ReactionDecember 18, 2022
Hadi Choopan is the 2022 Mr. Olympia after winning the bodybuilding title Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Choopan earned $400,000 for his win, becoming the first Iranian competitor ever to take the top prize at this event.
Here are the final results and payouts in the men's open division, via Barbend.
- Hadi Choopan - $400,000
- Derek Lunsford - $150,000
- Nick Walker - $100,000
- Brandon Curry - $40,000
- Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay - $30,000
Elssbiay was one of the names to watch heading into the event as the two-time defending champion. "Big Ramy" was looking to become the eighth person ever to win three Mr. Olympia titles, with six others winning at least three in a row.
Instead, it was Coopan who impressed the judges on Saturday:
Iranian bodybuilder Hadi Choopan has taken the prestigious crown of Mr. Olympia 2022 in a fierce competition held in Las Vegas, entering the small but elite list of Olympia champions. The defending champion, Big Ramy from Egypt, fell to fifth place.
The performance was enough to climb the standings and finish in first place.
Choopan had qualified for Mr. Olympia in each of the last three years, earning two third-place finishes and one-fourth place, but his showing this week helped him finally take home the crown.
Derek Lunsford also performed well for a surprise second-place finish, especially doing well in the pre-judging on Friday.
Derek Lunsford is becoming the talk of Olympia 2022. Everyone is praising his incredible transition from 212 to Men's Open.
Lunsford won the 212 Olympia a year ago before moving into the open competition this year, and he proved he was up to the task.
Choopan was still the competition's biggest star and should be a top contender to win more titles in the future.