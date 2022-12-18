Mr. Olympia 2022 Results: Winner, Highlights, Prize Money and Twitter Reaction

Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

Hadi Choopan is the 2022 Mr. Olympia after winning the bodybuilding title Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Choopan earned $400,000 for his win, becoming the first Iranian competitor ever to take the top prize at this event.

Here are the final results and payouts in the men's open division, via Barbend.

Hadi Choopan - $400,000 Derek Lunsford - $150,000 Nick Walker - $100,000 Brandon Curry - $40,000 Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay - $30,000

Elssbiay was one of the names to watch heading into the event as the two-time defending champion. "Big Ramy" was looking to become the eighth person ever to win three Mr. Olympia titles, with six others winning at least three in a row.

Instead, it was Coopan who impressed the judges on Saturday:

The performance was enough to climb the standings and finish in first place.

Choopan had qualified for Mr. Olympia in each of the last three years, earning two third-place finishes and one-fourth place, but his showing this week helped him finally take home the crown.

Derek Lunsford also performed well for a surprise second-place finish, especially doing well in the pre-judging on Friday.

Lunsford won the 212 Olympia a year ago before moving into the open competition this year, and he proved he was up to the task.

Choopan was still the competition's biggest star and should be a top contender to win more titles in the future.