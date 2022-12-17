Argentina vs. France: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022 Final

2 of 3

PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Lionel Messi has won everything you could imagine at the club and international level except for the World Cup.

Messi and Argentina came up short in the 2014 final. This will be his sixth international final in all competitions with the Albiceleste.

Argentina completed the task of winning the Copa America for Messi in 2021. The same victorious formula can be followed on Sunday.

Argentina's defense was the star of the Copa America title run, and that unit played well for most of the World Cup.

The Albiceleste have three clean sheets and a one-goal concession in Qatar. They have not faced a challenge as tough as Mbappé and France, but they have a sturdy defensive record.

Messi has done more than Mbappé in the last two rounds, as he scored on a pair of penalties and created two other goals.

Messi is the obvious difference-maker for Argentina, but keep an eye on Julián Álvarez as well.

Álvarez is coming off a two-goal performance against Croatia and can take advantage of the chances gained if Messi is occupied in certain parts of the game.

The South American side is well-equipped to win a title match, and it would come as no surprise to see Messi, Álvarez or both on the scoresheet.