Argentina vs. France: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022 Final
Argentina and France make up one of the most buzzworthy finals at a FIFA World Cup.
Argentina is in search of its third World Cup crown and first in the era of Lionel Messi.
France is trying to earn the rare feat of consecutive World Cup titles.
Kylian Mbappé has helped France score multiple goals in five of six games in Qatar. Argentina has an equally dangerous attack.
The top attacking names on each roster could put on a show inside the Lusail Stadium, but one defense could also rise above the other to earn a victory.
Odds and Match Info
90-Minute Money Line
Argentina (+170; bet $100 to win $170)
France (+185)
To Win World Cup
Argentina -110 (bet $110 to win $100)
France -110
Match Info
Date: Sunday, December 18
Start Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV: Fox
Live Stream: FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app
Argentina After Messi's First World Cup Title
Lionel Messi has won everything you could imagine at the club and international level except for the World Cup.
Messi and Argentina came up short in the 2014 final. This will be his sixth international final in all competitions with the Albiceleste.
Argentina completed the task of winning the Copa America for Messi in 2021. The same victorious formula can be followed on Sunday.
Argentina's defense was the star of the Copa America title run, and that unit played well for most of the World Cup.
The Albiceleste have three clean sheets and a one-goal concession in Qatar. They have not faced a challenge as tough as Mbappé and France, but they have a sturdy defensive record.
Messi has done more than Mbappé in the last two rounds, as he scored on a pair of penalties and created two other goals.
Messi is the obvious difference-maker for Argentina, but keep an eye on Julián Álvarez as well.
Álvarez is coming off a two-goal performance against Croatia and can take advantage of the chances gained if Messi is occupied in certain parts of the game.
The South American side is well-equipped to win a title match, and it would come as no surprise to see Messi, Álvarez or both on the scoresheet.
France Going For World Cup Repeat
France is the first team to reach consecutive men's World Cup finals since Brazil in 1998 and 2002.
France made it to the title clash by scoring seven goals in the knockout round.
Les Bleus have two multi-goal wins to their name in the knockout stage, but they have faced some nervy moments in defense.
England scored once, drew a second penalty and forced Hugo Lloris into a few saves, while Morocco was on the front foot for a good amount of the semifinal clash.
France's back line withstood the pressure, but there could be concerns about how it deals with Messi and Co. for 90, or 120, minutes.
Mbappé, Olivier Giroud and others can counter Argentina's attacking production by placing their own shots on target.
France will not go down quietly in the final, but it may find some chances harder to come by against the more consistent Argentina defense.
Mbappé needs to be France's difference-maker on Sunday after not scoring in the last two rounds. He must create a few moments of brilliance for Les Bleus to break free of any defensive grasp Argentina puts on the game.
France is more than capable of winning, but its one clean sheet in Qatar suggests that it may need two or three goals to hoist the trophy on Sunday.
