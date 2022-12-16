Draymond Green: Steph Curry 'Carried Me' After I Got 'Rattled' in 2022 NBA Finals

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Draymond Green owes plenty to Stephen Curry seeing how the all-time great guard has helped lead him to four championships, but one performance, in particular, stands out from the 2022 NBA Finals.

During an appearance on Throwing Bones for Uninterrupted, Green opened up about his own struggles at Boston's TD Garden and how Curry helped him break out of it.

"At Game 3, I was f--king rattled," Green said. "I heard everything you could possibly hear in that arena."

The Michigan State product noted fans in Boston called him the N-word on multiple occasions as he finished a Game 3 loss with just two points, four rebounds and three assists.

"I've been booed damn near in every arena in the NBA, that was a different thing," he said. "So going into Game 4 down 2-1, I'm just like I just need to come in here and stabilize myself. Shoutout to the GOAT Stephen Curry because in Game 4 I still wasn't myself, but I rallied enough to be better. And then he carried me."

Green had just two points on 1-of-7 shooting from the field in Game 4, although he impacted the contest in other ways with nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals.

Golden State also earned a 10-point win because Curry was brilliant with 43 points, 10 rebounds and four assists behind 14-of-26 shooting from the field and 7-of-14 shooting from deep. Green recognized that he would have been the target of plenty of criticism with another loss and was thankful for his teammate's clutch showing.

"His performance was all so I didn't get murdered," he said. "… If we would have lost, I would have gotten murdered."

It put Curry on track for the first NBA Finals MVP of his illustrious career.

The pairing has won four championships together and, along with Klay Thompson and head coach Steve Kerr, form the backbone of Golden State's modern-day dynasty. Defeating the Celtics was quite the challenge, although Green settled in as the series continued.

He threatened a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals in the closeout performance in Boston during Game 6.

But he certainly hasn't forgotten Curry's showing in Game 4.