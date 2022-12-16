Kings' Mike Brown Fined $25K for 'Aggressively Pursuing,' Cursing at Referee

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has been fined $25,000 for "aggressively pursuing and directing profane language toward a game official," during the team's Dec. 14 game against the Toronto Raptors, the NBA announced Friday.

The incident occurred during the third quarter of Sacramento's 124-123 win over Toronto. Brown was given two technical fouls and ejected from the game.

Brown was enraged after Terence Davis was called for a shooting foul and De'Aaron Fox was given a technical foul for arguing with an official during the third quarter of the game.

The 52-year-old then ran onto the court to confront the officials before players and coaches followed to hold him back. The Raptors were given five free throws as a result of Brown's two technical fouls, Fox's technical foul and Davis' shooting foul.

The entire ordeal could have cost Sacramento the game, but it rallied in the fourth quarter for the victory.

The Kings enter Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons sixth in the Western Conference with a 15-12 record. The team has seen significant improvement since finishing 12th in the conference last season with a 30-52 record.

Brown is in his first season as head coach of the Kings and is hoping to lead the team to a playoff appearance for the first time since 2006.

Before being hired by the Kings, he spent six seasons as an assistant on Steve Kerr's staff with the Golden State Warriors. He previously held various other roles across in the NBA, including serving as head coach of both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.