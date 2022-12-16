X

    Warriors' Stephen Curry Relieved to Avoid Surgery on Shoulder Injury

    Adam WellsDecember 16, 2022

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 13: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball during a game \abb at Fiserv Forum on December 13, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks defeated the Warriors 128-111. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    While the Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry for at least two weeks because of an injured left shoulder, the two-time NBA MVP was happy to learn he wouldn't need surgery.

    Speaking to reporters Friday, Curry described feeling a sense of relief after an MRI determined surgery wasn't necessary.

    "Surgery would've been 4-6 months," he said. "Nobody was trying to deal with that right now."

    Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Curry will be reevaluated in two weeks after suffering a labral injury in his left shoulder.

