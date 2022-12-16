Warriors' Stephen Curry Relieved to Avoid Surgery on Shoulder Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

While the Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry for at least two weeks because of an injured left shoulder, the two-time NBA MVP was happy to learn he wouldn't need surgery.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Curry described feeling a sense of relief after an MRI determined surgery wasn't necessary.

"Surgery would've been 4-6 months," he said. "Nobody was trying to deal with that right now."

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Curry will be reevaluated in two weeks after suffering a labral injury in his left shoulder.

