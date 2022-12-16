Yankees Rumors: Fernando Tatis Jr. Trade Buzz with Padres Called 'Total BS'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres denied rumors of a potential Fernando Tatis Jr. trade, saying it was "total BS" that the New York Yankees were calling about the shortstop, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday.

ESPN's Buster Olney began the speculation Dec. 9 when he said on 95.7 The Game that the Yankees were "working on something big," apparently in reference to free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa.

On Monday, WFAN's Tiki and Tierney brought up the idea of Tatis joining the Yankees in a trade.

Last week, San Diego added another big-time shortstop in Xander Boegarts on an 11-year, $280 million deal, fueling the buzz that Tatis could be on his way out. The Padres, however, reportedly plan to keep the 2021 National League All-Star on their roster.

