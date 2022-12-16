76ers' James Harden Says Nets Had 'No Structure' During His Time in Brooklyn

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard James Harden gave some insight into why things didn't work out between him and the Brooklyn Nets.

Speaking to Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports, Harden suggested that he struggled to adapt to a lack of structure within the team: "I don't mean to, like, just down talk to anybody or whatever. It was just, there was no structure and even superstars, they need structure. That's what allows us to be the best players and leaders for our respective organizations."

Harden was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Nets early in the 2020-21 season, with Brooklyn hoping he would be able to form a superteam with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Instead, injuries and inconsistency led to a second-round playoff exit for the Nets that year, and Harden was then traded to the Sixers just prior to the deadline last season for a package headlined by guard Ben Simmons.

