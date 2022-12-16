X

    76ers' James Harden Says Nets Had 'No Structure' During His Time in Brooklyn

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVDecember 16, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 13: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on December 13, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard James Harden gave some insight into why things didn't work out between him and the Brooklyn Nets.

    Speaking to Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports, Harden suggested that he struggled to adapt to a lack of structure within the team: "I don't mean to, like, just down talk to anybody or whatever. It was just, there was no structure and even superstars, they need structure. That's what allows us to be the best players and leaders for our respective organizations."

    Harden was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Nets early in the 2020-21 season, with Brooklyn hoping he would be able to form a superteam with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

    Instead, injuries and inconsistency led to a second-round playoff exit for the Nets that year, and Harden was then traded to the Sixers just prior to the deadline last season for a package headlined by guard Ben Simmons.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

