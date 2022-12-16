Nets Fined $25K for NBA Injury Policy Violation After Resting 8 Players vs. Pacers

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

The NBA announced Thursday that it fined the Brooklyn Nets $25,000 for resting eight players in a 136-133 win over the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 10.

The league said the fine was for "for failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting."

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, Seth Curry, Royce O'Neale, Joe Harris and T.J. Warren were all held out of the lineup in what was the second game of a back-to-back.

Despite being without each of their top eight scorers in terms of points per game, the Nets beat the Pacers thanks to a 33-point performance by Cam Thomas off the bench, as well as 24 points for Patty Mills, 21 points for Edmond Sumner and 20 points for Day'Ron Sharpe.

Per ESPN's Nick Friedell, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said prior to the Pacers game that there was a legitimate and legal reason for every absence:

"I think everything that's been reported today has been documented. And so we know that Seth [Curry] and Joe [Harris] had offseason ankle [surgeries], there's no argument to that. Nic [Claxton] didn't play last game because he had hamstring tightness, there's no argument to that. Kevin's leading the league in minutes, there's no argument to that. Royce [O'Neale] had a personal reason, he's missing the next game, there's no argument to that."

The NBA apparently wasn't satisfied.

The Nets are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference at 17-12 and have been on a roll lately, winning four games in a row and eight of their past nine.

The eight players who sat out against the Pacers have been the driving force behind that success, especially Durant and Irving.

Durant is in the NBA MVP conversation with averages of 30.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, while Irving is trending toward another All-Star selection with averages of 25.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest.

There was a great deal of uncertainty regarding the Nets during the offseason. Durant requested a trade, and Irving could have become a free agent had he opted out of his deal.

Both stars decided to stay for at least one more season, however, and so far it is paying dividends for them and the team.

The Nets have also showcased their impressive roster depth, no more so than in the win against Indiana.

Brooklyn figures to have a far more representative lineup for its next game on Friday night against the Toronto Raptors.