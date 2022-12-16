X

    NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23 Week 15: Standings, Scenarios After 49ers vs. Seahawks

    Doric SamDecember 16, 2022

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 15: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball against Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers \d3q at Lumen Field on December 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)
    Christopher Mast/Getty Images

    Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season is officially upon us, bringing new opportunities for teams looking to make a push for the playoffs.

    The San Francisco 49ers kicked off this week's slate with a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks to improve to 10-4 this year. With the win, the 49ers have clinched the NFC West.

    Multiple teams have playoff implications this week. Here's a look at the current postseason picture and this week's clinching scenarios:

    AFC Playoff Picture

    1. Buffalo Bills: 10-3
    2. Kansas City Chiefs: 10-3
    3. Baltimore Ravens: 9-4
    4. Tennessee Titans: 7-6
    5. Cincinnati Bengals: 9-4
    6. Miami Dolphins: 8-5
    7. New England Patriots: 7-6
    8. Los Angeles Chargers: 7-6
    9. New York Jets: 7-6
    10. Jacksonville Jaguars: 5-8
    11. Las Vegas Raiders: 5-8
    12. Cleveland Browns: 5-8
    13. Pittsburgh Steelers: 5-8
    14. Indianapolis Colts: 4-8-1
    15. Denver Broncos: 3-10 (eliminated)
    16. Houston Texans: 1-11-1 (eliminated)

    NFC Playoff Picture

    1. Philadelphia Eagles: 12-1 (clinched playoff berth)
    2. Minnesota Vikings: 10-3
    3. San Francisco 49ers: 10-4 (clinched NFC West)
    4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6-7
    5. Dallas Cowboys: 10-3
    6. Washington Commanders: 7-5-1
    7. New York Giants: 7-5-1
    8. Seattle Seahawks: 7-7
    9. Detroit Lions: 6-7
    10. Green Bay Packers: 5-8
    11. Carolina Panthers: 5-8
    12. Atlanta Falcons: 5-8
    13. Arizona Cardinals: 4-9
    14. New Orleans Saints: 4-9
    15. Los Angeles Rams: 4-9
    16. Chicago Bears: 3-10 (eliminated)

    Week 15 Clinching Scenarios

    In the NFC, the Minnesota Vikings will be looking to join San Francisco in wrapping up a division title this week. The Vikings haven't won the NFC North since 2017, and they have a pretty simple route to get there.

    Minnesota would clinch the division with a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. If the Vikings stumble against the 4-8-1 Colts, they can still win the division title with a loss by the Detroit Lions against the New York Jets. However, the Lions are surging and defeated the Vikings 34-23 on Sunday.

    The only other NFC team with a chance to clinch a spot in the playoffs is the Dallas Cowboys, who will be facing the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. A win or tie gets Dallas its second straight trip to the postseason.

    Over in the AFC, the first-place Buffalo Bills can punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. Buffalo lost the first matchup 21-19 in Week 3 and will undoubtedly be looking for revenge.

    NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23 Week 15: Standings, Scenarios After 49ers vs. Seahawks
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The Kansas City Chiefs have the chance to clinch their seventh straight AFC West title with a win over the Houston Texans. A loss by the Los Angeles Chargers will also wrap up the division, but Kansas City will be playing the last-place team in the AFC and will surely want to secure the crown with a victory.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.