NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23 Week 15: Standings, Scenarios After 49ers vs. Seahawks

NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23 Week 15: Standings, Scenarios After 49ers vs. SeahawksDecember 16, 2022
Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season is officially upon us, bringing new opportunities for teams looking to make a push for the playoffs.
The San Francisco 49ers kicked off this week's slate with a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks to improve to 10-4 this year. With the win, the 49ers have clinched the NFC West.
Multiple teams have playoff implications this week. Here's a look at the current postseason picture and this week's clinching scenarios:
AFC Playoff Picture
- Buffalo Bills: 10-3
- Kansas City Chiefs: 10-3
- Baltimore Ravens: 9-4
- Tennessee Titans: 7-6
- Cincinnati Bengals: 9-4
- Miami Dolphins: 8-5
- New England Patriots: 7-6
- Los Angeles Chargers: 7-6
- New York Jets: 7-6
- Jacksonville Jaguars: 5-8
- Las Vegas Raiders: 5-8
- Cleveland Browns: 5-8
- Pittsburgh Steelers: 5-8
- Indianapolis Colts: 4-8-1
- Denver Broncos: 3-10 (eliminated)
- Houston Texans: 1-11-1 (eliminated)
NFC Playoff Picture
- Philadelphia Eagles: 12-1 (clinched playoff berth)
- Minnesota Vikings: 10-3
- San Francisco 49ers: 10-4 (clinched NFC West)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6-7
- Dallas Cowboys: 10-3
- Washington Commanders: 7-5-1
- New York Giants: 7-5-1
- Seattle Seahawks: 7-7
- Detroit Lions: 6-7
- Green Bay Packers: 5-8
- Carolina Panthers: 5-8
- Atlanta Falcons: 5-8
- Arizona Cardinals: 4-9
- New Orleans Saints: 4-9
- Los Angeles Rams: 4-9
- Chicago Bears: 3-10 (eliminated)
Week 15 Clinching Scenarios
In the NFC, the Minnesota Vikings will be looking to join San Francisco in wrapping up a division title this week. The Vikings haven't won the NFC North since 2017, and they have a pretty simple route to get there.
Minnesota would clinch the division with a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. If the Vikings stumble against the 4-8-1 Colts, they can still win the division title with a loss by the Detroit Lions against the New York Jets. However, the Lions are surging and defeated the Vikings 34-23 on Sunday.
The only other NFC team with a chance to clinch a spot in the playoffs is the Dallas Cowboys, who will be facing the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. A win or tie gets Dallas its second straight trip to the postseason.
Over in the AFC, the first-place Buffalo Bills can punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. Buffalo lost the first matchup 21-19 in Week 3 and will undoubtedly be looking for revenge.
The Kansas City Chiefs have the chance to clinch their seventh straight AFC West title with a win over the Houston Texans. A loss by the Los Angeles Chargers will also wrap up the division, but Kansas City will be playing the last-place team in the AFC and will surely want to secure the crown with a victory.