Celtics Rumors: Robert Williams III Plans to Return from Knee Injury Friday vs. Magic

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics will reportedly get a much-needed boost at center this week.

Robert Williams III is expected to make his season debut Friday against the Orlando Magic, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. The Celtics upgraded his status to questionable.

Williams underwent left knee surgery before training camp this year to correct a lingering issue he had been dealing with since the 2021-22 campaign.

