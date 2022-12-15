Drew McIntyre Says He'll Return from Injury Before WWE WrestleMania 39 amid Rumors

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Two-time WWE champion Drew McIntyre is out of action with an injury, but he doesn't intend on being out for too long.

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump on Wednesday (h/t Smita Singha Roy of Ringside News), McIntyre gave an update on his status:

McIntyre said he will be back "very very soon," and that he's "not going to miss" WrestleMania season.

WrestleMania 39 is not until April, but WrestleMania season is usually considered the time from the Royal Rumble in late January up until WrestleMania. That suggests The Scottish Warrior could potentially be back in time to compete in the men's Royal Rumble match.

While WWE has yet to announce the exact nature of McIntyre's injury, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc's Matthew Wilkinson) reported that the injury is indeed legitimate.

On Nov. 26, McIntyre competed in a WarGames match at Survivor Series WarGames, teaming with Kevin Owens and The Brawling Brutes in a losing effort against The Bloodline.

One night later, McIntyre was part of an eight-man tag team match at a live event that saw him, Owens, Butch and Ridge Holland defeat Bloodline members The Usos, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa.

McIntyre has not wrestled since then, and he was even removed from a scheduled match on SmackDown last week, as he and Sheamus were supposed to face The Usos in an undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match.

Butch filled in for McIntyre as Sheamus' partner, and The Usos won the match to retain their titles.

McIntyre has been one of WWE's top babyfaces since 2020, which was when he won the men's Royal Rumble and went on to beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

He has not been champion for quite some time due to Roman Reigns' stranglehold on both world titles, but McIntyre often finds himself in the mix and near the top of the card, which underscores his importance.

McIntyre figures to have a significant role on the WrestleMania card, which is why it is paramount for WWE to get him back in the near future.

