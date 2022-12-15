Derek Carr Says He Doesn't Think About Future with Raiders During Season

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Despite speculation about his future with the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Derek Carr said Thursday that he is focused entirely on the task at hand.

When asked Wednesday whether he's thinking about where he will be in 2023 and beyond, Carr made it clear that he isn't concerning himself with that:

"To be honest, during the season I don't. I've always tried my best to—as I've gotten older in my career—just eliminate all of those things. ... Whenever you have a bad stretch of games or a losing stretch of games or anything like that, that stuff's going to happen. And so, for me, I don't. I should've been traded for eight years now, you know? It is what it is. We have passionate fans; they're passionate people that they just want to see us win. And so, when we don't, obviously they get mad. And they think, 'Oh, then we got to fix something,' and stuff like that."

Carr has spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Raiders. But since the Raiders could cut him during the offseason and be left with only a $5.6 million dead cap hit, per Spotrac, there has been plenty of talk regarding whether the 2022 campaign could be his last one in silver and black.

The 31-year-old Carr signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension in April, keeping him under contract through 2025, but this season has been a hugely disappointing one for Carr and the Raiders.

After reaching the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016, expectations were sky high for the Raiders entering 2022. They acquired superstar wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, signed pass-rusher Chandler Jones in free agency and hired longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their new head coach.

Carr has built a strong rapport with Adams and put up decent numbers, completing 62.0 percent of his passes for 3,117 yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

However, the Raiders are just 5-8 on the season. They'll likely need to win out to even have a chance of reaching the playoffs.

The Raiders have had their fair share of bad losses this season, including three in a row to the New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts in October and November.

They went on a three-game winning streak after that, but they suffered perhaps their biggest embarrassment of the season last week when they allowed quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had joined the Los Angeles Rams just two days earlier, to lead two touchdown drives in the final four minutes in a 17-16 Rams win.

With the Raiders losing to multiple non-playoff teams this season, it isn't outside the realm of possibility that some major changes could be on the way.

Carr is a solid quarterback, but it is fair to wonder how far he is capable of taking a team. The Raiders have never won a playoff game during his tenure.

The Raiders are currently in line for a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. If there are multiple quarterbacks in the class whom they like, that could make it easier for them to part ways with Carr.