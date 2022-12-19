Grading Every MLB Team's Offseason Thus Far

0 of 30

After a very slow November, Major League Baseball's 2022-23 offseason has been cooking with gas for seemingly the entirety of December.

There already have been nine free agents signed to nine-figure contracts, and more than 20 others who signed deals worth at least $20 million. In total, well over $3 billion has been spent, most of it in the past two weeks.

We're nowhere near done yet, either.

The big names have all signed at this point, but there are still a bunch of free agents likely destined for an eight-figure salary or a multiyear deal. And while the spending spree on free agents is starting to taper off, the trade negotiations are just beginning to heat up.

Plenty can and will still change between now and Opening Day.

But how would you grade each team's offseason so far?

Who has knocked it out of the park, who struck out swinging and who forgot to even bring a bat to the plate?

We've compiled each team's noteworthy additions and subtractions to produce a single letter grade for their offseason.

Of note: For each team, we have "Free-Agency Adds" and "Free-Agency Losses." Not all of the Losses have necessarily signed with other teams, but it no longer makes any sense to consider, say, Nathan Eovaldi a starting pitcher for Boston, nor Trey Mancini a first baseman/outfielder for Houston. They could still re-sign those guys, but they're effectively gone at this point.