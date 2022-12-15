Report: WWE Open to Mandy Rose's Return Following Release

Photo credit: WWE.com

There is an apparent belief within WWE that the door is open for Mandy Rose to return at some point following her reported release from the company on Wednesday.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), there is a "possibility down the road" that Rose could be welcomed back to WWE, although she is done with the promotion for now.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported Wednesday that WWE released Rose due to content on her FanTime page believed to be "outside of the parameters" of her contract with the company.

Although Rose's content was behind a paywall, explicit photos and videos that she posted on FanTime had leaked on social media.

Rose's reported release came the day after she surprisingly dropped the NXT Women's Championship to 21-year-old Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night's episode of NXT.

Perez won the women's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline last weekend to become No. 1 contender, but rather than waiting to have the match until the Vengeance Day premium live event in February, the title bout was held on regular television.

With the loss, Rose's 413-day title reign ended, meaning she has the third-longest NXT Women's Championship reign in history behind only Asuka and Shayna Baszler.

After getting sent back to NXT from the main roster in the summer of 2021, Rose re-invented herself and became the leader of a stable known as Toxic Attraction, alongside Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Rose went on to become one of the faces of NXT and one of the most successful female wrestlers in the world in 2022, and she seemed poised to have a better run than ever before on the main roster in the near future.

Instead, Rose was reportedly jettisoned from the company, although a return seemingly isn't out of the question if the two sides can get on the same page again.

