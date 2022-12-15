LeBron James' Heat Jersey from 2013 Championship Win Could Sell for $3M at Auction

Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

LeBron James' jersey from Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals is up for auction.

Sotheby's has listed the official No. 6 jersey that James wore in the Miami Heat's 95-88 victory over the San Antonio Spurs to clinch their second consecutive NBA championship.

James finished the game with 37 points and 12 rebounds. He averaged 25.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists in the series and won Finals MVP for the second straight year.

The listing estimates the jersey could sell for between $3 million and $5 million.

"This game ranks as one of the most important performances of LeBron's career, during what has been widely debated as his greatest NBA season," Sotheby's officials told TMZ Sports.

Per StatMuse, James' 37 points are tied with Tom Heinsohn for the fourth-most in an NBA Finals Game 7. It's also the most points scored by a winning player in Game 7 of the Finals.

According to Sotheby's, the jersey is in "excellent condition consistent with use." It also comes with a photomatching certificate.

The 2013 Finals between the Heat and Spurs is best remembered for the sequence at the end of regulation in Game 6.

With Miami down 3-2 in the series and trailing by three in the final seconds, Ray Allen's three-pointer tied the score at 95 and forced overtime. The Heat prevailed 103-100 to force the decisive Game 7.