Lakers Rumors: Pat Beverley 'Desires' Return to T-Wolves If Traded Or Contract Buyout

G Fiume/Getty Images

If the Los Angeles Lakers move on from Patrick Beverley this season, the veteran has a "desire to return" to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Fischer outlined a scenario where Beverley could be traded to the Detroit Pistons before reaching free agency via buyout.

The 34-year-old likely wouldn't want to be part of a rebuilding situation after reaching the playoffs in each of the last four years with the Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers. Beverley spent the 2021-22 season with Minnesota, helping the squad return to the postseason for just the second time since 2004.

