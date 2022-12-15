X

    Lakers Rumors: Pat Beverley 'Desires' Return to T-Wolves If Traded Or Contract Buyout

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVDecember 15, 2022

    WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: Patrick Beverley #21 of the Los Angeles Lakers plays against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
    G Fiume/Getty Images

    If the Los Angeles Lakers move on from Patrick Beverley this season, the veteran has a "desire to return" to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

    Fischer outlined a scenario where Beverley could be traded to the Detroit Pistons before reaching free agency via buyout.

    The 34-year-old likely wouldn't want to be part of a rebuilding situation after reaching the playoffs in each of the last four years with the Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers. Beverley spent the 2021-22 season with Minnesota, helping the squad return to the postseason for just the second time since 2004.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Lakers Rumors: Pat Beverley 'Desires' Return to T-Wolves If Traded Or Contract Buyout
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.