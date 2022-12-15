NBA Rumors: Bulls Believe in Playoff Push If Healthy amid DeMar DeRozan Trade Buzz

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls are not yet ready to be sellers despite an 11-16 start to the season.

"Chicago officials have told inquiring teams they believe they can make the playoffs when healthy," Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported.

Rival teams are still "closely monitoring" the Bulls if they become sellers ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported on the Lowe Post podcast that the Los Angeles Lakers have had discussions about potential trades for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević.

One key for the Bulls is the health of Lonzo Ball, who is yet to play this season as he recovers from a knee injury. The guard is still apparently a way away from getting back onto the court.

"We're not close to running or cutting or contact," head coach Billy Donovan said last month.

If Ball doesn't progress and the Bulls continue to fall down the standings, it could be time for the organization to start looking at a rebuild.

Vučević is set to become a free agent in the offseason, but the squad could get a solid return in a trade before the deadline. The two-time All-Star center remains productive while averaging 16.3 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, which would be his fifth straight season averaging a double-double.

DeRozan could be in even higher demand while averaging 26.2 points per game in 2022-23. The five-time All-Star was an MVP candidate early last season, but the Bulls' struggles could make him expendable before becoming a free agent in 2024.

Zach LaVine remains the team's face of the franchise and is under contract through 2026-27, while Chicago can rebuild around Patrick Williams and Ayo Dosunmu.