NBA Rumors: Jae Crowder, John Collins Linked to Suns, Hawks, Jazz 3-Team Trade

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks have had discussions on a potential three-team trade that would land Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

The Utah Jazz would have received John Collins from the Hawks in this deal, while Jarred Vanderbilt would go to the Suns.

Utah has "signaled a willingness to discuss" Vanderbilt, who the Jazz acquired last offseason in the Rudy Gobert trade, but this projected deal never came to fruition due to a divide on draft compensation and "other shortcomings."

The Suns continue to seek a home for Crowder, who is yet to play this season after the two sides mutually agreed to work out a trade.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium recently reported the Suns had discussed another three-way trade that would send the veteran forward to the Milwaukee Bucks in a deal also involving the Houston Rockets.

Charania also listed the Hawks and Miami Heat as potential destinations for Crowder, and he reported Collins' market includes the Jazz, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.

Collins has been mentioned in trade rumors for over a year, although he is currently out with an ankle injury and has struggled so far this season with averages of 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. His .484 field-goal percentage and .219 three-point percentage would both be the lowest of his career.

An acquiring team would have to believe the 25-year-old can return close to his 2019-20 form when he averaged 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Crowder, meanwhile, could be an immediate contributor for a contender on both ends of the court after starting 67 games for the Suns last season, averaging 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Though the trade market has been slow for both players, it seems like Crowder and Collins will get moved before the Feb. 9 deadline.