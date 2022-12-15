Report: Pacers Linked to Trade For Hawks' John Collins; Open to Myles Turner Contract

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Two of the NBA's most talked about trade candidates for the past several years are back in the news.

Per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, the Indiana Pacers are considered a "team to keep an eye on" if the Atlanta Hawks decide to move John Collins.

Fischer also noted the Pacers are suggesting to opposing teams they are "open" to extension talks with Myles Turner.

The two moves wouldn't necessarily be connected to each other. Fischer noted the Pacers are telling inquiring teams they are looking for a power forward who can play with Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin.

Collins would also be attractive to a team like Indiana because of his contract. The 25-year-old is signed through the 2024-25 season with a player option for 2025-26. He will make $51.92 million in the next two seasons combined after the 2022-23 campaign.

Turner, on the other hand, is in the final season of his deal, and his performance this season could be pricing him out of the Pacers' comfort zone. The eight-year veteran is averaging a career-high 17.6 points per game and is shooting 43.2 percent from three-point range.

Pacers governor Herb Simon has historically been very risk-averse. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said during the offseason Simon was reluctant to give an offer sheet to Deandre Ayton because he "doesn't like hurting his partners—his fellow owners."

Ayton did sign a four-year, $133 million offer sheet with the Pacers that the Phoenix Suns wound up matching to retain the 24-year-old center.

According to Fischer, some rival executives believe the Pacers are saying they are open to extension talks with Turner in an attempt to get opposing teams to increase their trade offers.

Collins and Turner have seemingly been on the trade block for as long they have been in the NBA. Turner said on The Woj Pod that the Los Angeles Lakers should take a "hard look" at trading for him.

The Pacers are playing well enough right now that it could be hard for them to justify moving Turner if they want to make the playoffs. They are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 15-14 record.

The Hawks are only one game behind the Pacers, but there have been some cracks in the foundation. Trae Young and coach Nate McMillan had a public spat over Young not attending a game against the Denver Nuggets that he wasn't going to play in due to a shoulder injury.

If the Hawks decide this version of their roster isn't working, it could mean that Collins finally gets traded after years of speculation about his future.