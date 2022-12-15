AEW Winter is Coming 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

"Absolute" Ricky Starks sought to continue his momentous run in All Elite Wrestling Wednesday night on TBS as he challenged MJF not only for the Dynamite Diamond Ring, but the most coveted prize in the company, the AEW World Championship.

The battle between two of the company's pillars of the future headlined a special Winter Is Coming edition of the show, which also saw The Elite square off with Death Triangle in the fourth match in their Best of Seven Series.

What else went down and how did it shape the immediate future of AEW as 2022 draws to a close?

Find out with this recap of the December 14 broadcast.