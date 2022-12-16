Buy or Sell Dansby Swanson and Latest MLB Trade and Free-Agency Rumors

1 of 7

Adam Hagy/Getty Images

The Rumor: From Jon Heyman of the New York Post comes word that, after losing Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres, the Boston Red Sox have turned their attention to Dansby Swanson:

Buy or Sell: Buy

Sans Bogaerts, Boston's in-house solutions at shortstop involve either moving Trevor Story (and his weak arm) off second base or filling the hole with Enrique Hernández.

As options go, those are bad. To that end if no other, the Red Sox's supposed interest in Swanson passes the smell test.

And dare we say that Swanson could actually prove to be an upgrade over Bogaerts? The former is certainly the superior defender, and he could really be a menace at Fenway Park if he were to squeeze more out of a pull-power stroke that's about as dangerous as Bogaerts'.

The bigger question here might be whether the Red Sox are willing to make Swanson a serious offer, but there's room for optimism. Though six years and $160 million obviously didn't get it done for Bogaerts, those figures probably get them closer to Swanson.

This is not to say that the other clubs in the mix for Swanson aren't also serious suitors, but the Red Sox are surely be counted as one of those as well.