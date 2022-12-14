Netflix Releases 'Break Point' Trailer for Tennis Series Following Nick Kyrgios, More

Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images for MatchMaker

The producers of Netflix's popular Drive to Survive series providing a behind-the-scenes look at Formula 1 racing are taking their talents to another sport.

Netflix released a trailer for its Break Point series, which is made by the same producers as the F1 series and will focus on tennis. The docuseries debuts on Jan. 13 ahead of the 2023 Grand Slam season.

Howard Fendrich of the Associated Press noted the series' first five episodes will be released in January, while the next five will be released in June.

This will allow the show to focus on various tournaments, including the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open.

Nick Kyrgios, Iga Swiatek, Sloane Stephens, Frances Tiafoe, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and more were featured in the trailer.

Drive to Survive is largely credited with spreading the popularity of F1, especially in the United States. It remains to be seen if such an effect will happen with tennis given it was more established with a longer history, but fans will surely receive new perspectives about some of the game's biggest stars and rising names.