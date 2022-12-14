World Cup Security Guard from Kenya Dies After Fall at Lusail Stadium in Qatar

MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images

John Njue Kibue died Tuesday after falling three days earlier while on security duty for the men's World Cup at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, per Larry Madowo and Chris Eldergill of CNN.

He was 24 years old and had travelled to Qatar from Kenya for work.

Madowo and Eldergill noted a medical certificate revealed he suffered a "severe head injury, facial fractures and pelvic fractures."

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, which organized the World Cup, released the following statement: "We regret to announce that, despite the efforts of his medical team, he sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday 13 December, after being in the intensive care unit for three days."

However, Kibue's family said it is still waiting for an explanation about what happened.

"We don't have the money to get justice for him, but we want to know what happened," his sister Ann Wanjiru said. " … We want justice. We want to know what caused his death. They have never sent us a picture to show where he fell from or given us any other information."

The Kenyan embassy in Qatar told CNN it is "undertaking necessary consular assistance whilst awaiting official communication from Qatar's Supreme Committee and competent authorities."

The safety of migrant workers has been a significant concern surrounding this World Cup.

Kibue is the second migrant worker to have been confirmed as dead since the event started, and Sammy Mngqosini of CNN noted World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi told Piers Morgan of TalkTV on Monday that there have been between 400 and 500 migrant worker deaths due to projects connected to the World Cup.

His comments came after a report from the Guardian suggesting 6,500 migrant workers died since the preparations began after Qatar was given the World Cup in 2010.

A Qatari government official told CNN, "The 6,500 figure takes the number of all foreign worker deaths in the country over a 10-year period and attributes it to the World Cup. This is not true and neglects all other causes of death including illness, old age and traffic accidents. It also fails to recognize that only 20 percent of foreign workers in Qatar are employed on construction sites."