3 Instant Reactions to Carlos Correa's $350M Contract With Giants After Leaving Twins

Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

There is no doubt San Francisco was looking for a star this offseason.

It was connected to Trea Turner before he joined the Philadelphia Phillies, Xander Bogaerts before he went to the Padres and, most notably, Aaron Judge before he agreed to re-sign with the New York Yankees.

The fit seemed obvious with Judge considering he grew up in the area as a Giants fan, and Randy Miller of NJ.com reported in October that San Francisco would not be "underbid" for the reigning American League MVP.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post even had to issue an apology after reporting Judge was headed to the Giants.

The slugger stayed in New York, but San Francisco's desire to add a star didn't fade.

It finally accomplished its mission Tuesday with the Correa news.