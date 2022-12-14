3 Instant Reactions to Carlos Correa's $350M Contract With Giants After Leaving TwinsDecember 14, 2022
3 Instant Reactions to Carlos Correa's $350M Contract With Giants After Leaving Twins
The San Francisco Giants have reportedly found their next franchise cornerstone.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the National League West team and shortstop Carlos Correa agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract on Tuesday. It is the most money ever given to a shortstop and should help the team close the gap on the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the division.
Here is a look at some immediate reactions to the deal.
Giants Would Not Be Denied
There is no doubt San Francisco was looking for a star this offseason.
It was connected to Trea Turner before he joined the Philadelphia Phillies, Xander Bogaerts before he went to the Padres and, most notably, Aaron Judge before he agreed to re-sign with the New York Yankees.
The fit seemed obvious with Judge considering he grew up in the area as a Giants fan, and Randy Miller of NJ.com reported in October that San Francisco would not be "underbid" for the reigning American League MVP.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post even had to issue an apology after reporting Judge was headed to the Giants.
The slugger stayed in New York, but San Francisco's desire to add a star didn't fade.
It finally accomplished its mission Tuesday with the Correa news.
Correa's Contract Should Age Well
It is easy to see the sticker price with Correa and be somewhat shocked given how it is the most money ever for a shortstop.
However, the Giants will not regret this deal.
It actually pays Correa less of an average annual value at $26.9 million than the Philadelphia Phillies are paying Trea Turner at $27.2 million in an 11-year, $300 million pact. Bogaerts isn't far behind at $25.5 million during his 11-year, $280 million contract with the Padres.
And the newest San Francisco star is the type of player worth such a deal.
"Correa is the sort of player a team like the Giants want to build around," Passan wrote. "He's 28. He plays a premium position at an elite level. He's been an excellent hitter his whole career. He's got leadership skills. Giants certainly paid a premium, but they think it's well worth it."
The former Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins shortstop has a list of accomplishments that includes a Rookie of the Year, World Series crown, Gold Glove, Platinum Glove and two All-Star selections.
He will surely continue to add to that resume in San Francisco on a deal that is in line with the shortstop market this offseason.
It's a Good Time to be Dansby Swanson
Congratulations to Dansby Swanson and his agent.
Correa, Turner and Bogaerts all agreed to massive nine-figure deals with various teams, setting the market for shortstops during an offseason in which the position was firmly under the spotlight. Swanson is now the last of the big four free agents remaining and is in quite the bargaining position.
ESPN's Buster Olney noted the Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves all need a shortstop and could be looking Swanson's way after the Giants took Correa off the board.
There are some marquee, big-market teams on that list, and Swanson is sure to sign a life-changing deal if and when this turns into a bidding war.
The 28-year-old is coming off a 2022 season that saw him win a Gold Glove and be named an All-Star while slashing .277/.329/.447 with 25 home runs, 96 RBI and 18 stolen bases.
He may not be quite the player Correa is, but one of those teams will jump at the chance to sign him to another nine-figure deal as the offseason continues.