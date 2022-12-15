Celtics Hot Takes 2 Months into 2022-23 NBA Season

0 of 3

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are, in fact, mortal.



That sounds obvious, but it hasn't always been apparent during the first two months of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Their last three trips to the hardwood have featured a pair of double-digit losses and an overtime win against the 12th-seeded Los Angeles Lakers. For most teams, a mini-skid like this wouldn't even be worth mentioning, but this is the most on-court turbulence the club has encountered so far.

What does this mean in the big picture? Almost certainly nothing. The Celtics could start their next winning streak at any time.

What might mean something, though? The following three hot takes spawned by the first two months.

