Small-School NFL Draft Prospects with Potential to Make Big Impacts as 2023 Rookies

NFL prospects from non-FBS schools aren't often viewed as instant-impact contributors. The perception should change based on what this year's rookie class has showed.

In total, 25 small-school products heard their names called during the 2022 draft.

Cole Strange may have been considered a first-round reach out of Tennessee-Chattanooga, but he's started all 13 games at right guard for the New England Patriots. The Green Bay Packers traded up in the second round for North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson, and after a slow start, the standout athlete has scored eight touchdowns during the Pack's last four contests. Like Strange, Cincinnati Bengals left guard Cordell Volson and Chicago Bears left tackle Braxton Jones have been Day 1 starters, even as middle-round selections.

Multiple others are contributing to their respective squads and even make spot starts.

Talent can be found anywhere, and certain prospects shouldn't be looked down upon simply because they didn't go to a pipeline program or play at the highest reaches of college football. Everyone takes a different path—which is exactly why some at lower levels can still be more prepared for the professional level than their more heralded counterparts.

Among the '23 class, five FCS prospects stand out as candidates to make a similar progressive transition to the NFL, with three playing this weekend in either the FCS semifinals or the Celebration Bowl.