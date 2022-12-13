X

    NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons' Nerlens Noel Eyed by Blazers, Kings, Heat and Mavs

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 13, 2022

    DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 1: Nerlens Noel #3 of the Detroit Pistons looks on prior to the game against the Dallas Mavericks on December 1, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks are reportedly among the teams pursuing a trade for Nerlens Noel.

    James Edwards III of The Athletic reported Noel and the Detroit Pistons have agreed a separation is "best for both parties."

    Noel has spent most of the 2022-23 season out of coach Dwane Casey's rotation, playing in only six games. He's averaging 1.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting a career-worst 30.8 percent from the floor.

