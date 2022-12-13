NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons' Nerlens Noel Eyed by Blazers, Kings, Heat and Mavs

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks are reportedly among the teams pursuing a trade for Nerlens Noel.

James Edwards III of The Athletic reported Noel and the Detroit Pistons have agreed a separation is "best for both parties."

Noel has spent most of the 2022-23 season out of coach Dwane Casey's rotation, playing in only six games. He's averaging 1.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting a career-worst 30.8 percent from the floor.

