World Cup 2022: Odds, TV Guide for Semifinals and Upcoming Matches

World Cup 2022: Odds, TV Guide for Semifinals and Upcoming MatchesDecember 13, 2022
Soccer fans around the world aren't likely surprised that Argentina, Croatia and certainly reigning World Cup champion France have advanced to the semifinal round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
But then there's Morocco, a country that has never made it this far in any World Cup.
That's the kind of underdog breakthrough that fuels the "why" of sports and what it means to its fans.
So the proverbial Cinderella story is an international phenomenon.
Then there are soccer's biggest stars that draws in the masses, too.
Left to display their wares on the pitch in Qatar are Luka Modrić, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi, four footballers that are widely popular and, of course, extremely talented players.
In a World Cup that already has a few eye-popping upsets, it's anyone's guess who'll be left standing after the semis.
But one thing's for sure: it'll be something fans won't want to miss.
Here's a look at how and when to watch and predictions.
World Cup TV Schedule
Tuesday, December 13
Semifinal No. 1: Argentina vs. Croatia (2 pm ET, Fox)
Wednesday, December 14
Semifinal No. 2: France vs. Morocco (2 pm ET, Fox)
Saturday, December 17
Third-place match (10 am ET, Fox)
Sunday, December 18
World Cup Final (10 am ET, Fox)
Argentina vs. Croatia
90-Minute Money Line
Argentina (-115; bet $115 to win $100)
Croatia (+360; bet $100 to win $360)
Draw (+245)
To Advance to Next Round
Argentina (-245).
Croatia (+195)
According to Lionel Scaloni, luck was on Argentina's side in its win against the Netherlands this past Saturday.
That's not far-fetched considering that it came down to a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout victory that was marred by 18 yellow cards and one red.
"Sometimes luck can be on your side, like in the last match, Scaloni said via The Athletic. But if we have a good approach we can reach our objectives. It will be a crucial match, especially for our people.
"But at the same time, this is football, this is sport, and sometimes the best team doesn't win."
Based on what players are available, Scaloni has had to mix in quite a few different strategies to get to this point.
Whether is the 3-5-2 or the 4-3-3, he'll have to gameplan for Croatia, who can be methodical on the pitch.
Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić and Marcelo Brozović will be tough to contend with, but Argentina has Lionel Messi on their side.
Both teams have a lot on the line.
For Argentina, going to its sixth World Cup final is on the line, while this would be Croatia's second final in a row.
Both teams have been among the best in the sport and now, they've got to figure out to beat the other to keep their title chase alive.
Prediction: Argentina 2, Croatia 1
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
France vs. Morocco
90-Minute Money Line
France -185
Morocco +600
Draw +295
To Advance to Next Round
France -425
Morocco +320
France is the reigning champ, Morocco is the fairytale team looking to topple Goliath.
In a sport where the little guy rarely reaches the mountaintop, there are likely scores of soccer fans not living in or from France, rooting for Morocco or rather against France.
It's the same energy and it'll be in the air when both teams take the pitch on Wednesday.
The Atlas Lions have already beaten Belgium, Spain and Portugal in this World Cup, so there's plenty to celebrate, but they want more.
They want the full storybook ending and the footballing powerhouse that is France is standing in the way.
As much as the story would make for great headlines, the oddsmakers have spoken and Morocco likely won't like what's been said.
Kylian Mbappé, who many believe is the best player in the world, has the most goals in this World Cup with five and betting odds have him on top of the leaderboard to finish in the lead.
He'll likely carve up Morocco's impressive defense, as will the rest of France's dominant offensive.
Brazil was the last defending champ to make it to the final in 1998 and it looks like France will secure a similar fate.
Prediction: France 3, Morocco 1