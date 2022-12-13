World Cup 2022: Odds, TV Guide for Semifinals and Upcoming Matches

0 of 3

Florencia Tan Jun/Pximages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Soccer fans around the world aren't likely surprised that Argentina, Croatia and certainly reigning World Cup champion France have advanced to the semifinal round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

But then there's Morocco, a country that has never made it this far in any World Cup.

That's the kind of underdog breakthrough that fuels the "why" of sports and what it means to its fans.

So the proverbial Cinderella story is an international phenomenon.

Then there are soccer's biggest stars that draws in the masses, too.

Left to display their wares on the pitch in Qatar are Luka Modrić, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi, four footballers that are widely popular and, of course, extremely talented players.

In a World Cup that already has a few eye-popping upsets, it's anyone's guess who'll be left standing after the semis.

But one thing's for sure: it'll be something fans won't want to miss.

Here's a look at how and when to watch and predictions.