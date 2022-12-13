Yankees Rumors: Carlos Rodón Expected to Receive Formal Contract Offer from NYY Soon

Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The New York Yankees already made the offseason's biggest move when they re-signed Aaron Judge, but they reportedly could bolster their pitching rotation with a major addition as well.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the American League East team is expected to make "a formal offer" for pitcher Carlos Rodón on Monday or Tuesday.

"The initial indication is that Rodón seeks seven-plus years at $200 million plus, and while the Yankees seem reluctant to go to that length, they also seem very serious and hopeful about this pursuit," Heyman wrote.

With Jacob deGrom joining the Texas Rangers and Justin Verlander taking his place on the New York Mets, Rodón is likely the top remaining starting pitcher on the market.

He timed his breakthrough perfectly ahead of free agency and was an All-Star in each of the last two seasons for the Chicago White Sox and then the San Francisco Giants. The southpaw posted a 2.88 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 237 strikeouts in 178 innings last year.

That it came after he finished the 2021 season with a 2.37 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 185 strikeouts in 132.2 innings in Chicago suggested that effort was not a fluke and should provide confidence for the Yankees if and when they do sign him.

After all, Rodón looked nothing like an All-Star pitcher before the 2021 campaign, recording five straight seasons of an ERA above 4.00 and dealing with several injuries.

Now theoretically still in his prime at 30 years old and coming off back-to-back strong efforts, he seems primed to land a major contract with a New York team that will be in World-Series-or-bust mode after keeping Judge this offseason.

The Yankees could have a strong rotation next season with Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, Frankie Montas and Domingo German all candidates to pitch plenty of innings. However, adding a front-line starter like Rodón would take some of the pressure off the other options and provide much-needed depth.

A 13-year World Series drought may not be long for most teams, but it is an eternity by the Yankees' standards.

They are surely looking to take the next step with an aggressive offseason, and Rodón may be the next addition.